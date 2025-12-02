What will it take for MSU football fans to buy back into the team?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University football is entering a new era after Jonathan Smith was fired following a disappointing 4-8 season that left many fans frustrated. I spoke with fans about what they'll need to see to buy back into Spartan football next fall.

Monday, MSU announced they will be hiring Pat Fitzgerald as the next head coach.

Fans say they hope to see a clear vision for the program, and more wins.

One of the most high-profile fans of MSU football is Tom Izzo. The Spartan men's basketball coach talked Monday about Smith's firing.

"I am saddened by what happened. I understood it. He understood it. I think it is very important that we get someone that we think can take this program to where its been before, and can we get it back there on a consistent basis," Izzo said.

After a 4-8 finish this season, many fans, like Edvige Spizzirri, say it was hard to tune in week after week.

"Being a football fan this year, especially an MSU football fan, has been really hard. It's just been hard to stay excited," Spizzirri said.

But now with a new era on the way, she says she hopes to see a clear vision for the program.

"Being specific about what his goals are for the team will probably get people's hopes up a little bit more," Spizzirri said.

Others, like Lillian Mason, say the easiest way to get fans to buy in is to win.

"If we had different outcomes to games, maybe that would turn at least a lot more of the people around," Mason said.

