What impact could the new NCAA revenue-sharing rules have on MSU fans?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A new era has started in the college sports world. Schools like the University of Michigan and Michigan State can now pay student-athletes. I'm finding out what those new rule changes could mean for fans.

After a recent lawsuit settlement, Division 1 NCAA universities can now directly share money with athletes.

The new rules took effect earlier this week.

A spokesperson for MSU athletics said that they haven't announced any plans to charge extra fees or raise ticket prices, but Athletic Director J Batt says this new era will be a time to consider new ideas.

The upgraded scoreboards won't be the only things that are new when the Spartans run out of the tunnel in August.

Last month, a settlement in a lawsuit established new college sports rules allowing universities to directly share money with student athletes. Those rules went into effect on Tuesday.

That means players like MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles will be directly compensated from things like ticket sales.

In a letter following the settlement, new Michigan State Athletic Director J Batt said this was a positive change for student-athletes, the college sports world, and Michigan State. But, he says it's going to take more resources.

"It'll require more," Batt said during his introductory press conference. "More than we've ever done before. We'll pull harder, give deeper, work harder, run faster. But in the end, the success will ultimately be worth it."

What does that mean for fans, including ticket prices?

The University of Tennessee says it'll charge a 10% "talent fee" on tickets starting this upcoming season. A spokesperson for MSU athletics tells me they have not announced anything similar, but that Athletic Director Batt has previously said this new era will be a time to consider new ideas.

In the meantime, fans I talked to say they wouldn't support a similar move at Michigan State.

"I would not want to do that," John Klusinske said. "I don't think it's correct. If support for student athletes is to be generated, it shouldn't be off the fan base more than it is now."