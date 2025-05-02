What do neighbors hope to see from MSU's next athletic director?

Thursday, MSU announced that they're making a change in the Athletics Department leadership, and Athletic Director Alan Haller is leaving the university.

Neighbors in East Lansing say they hope the next athletic director can emphasize Name, Image, and Likeness in the athletic department.

Video shows thoughts from neighbors in East Lansing.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MSU Athletics announced Thursday that they're making a change in leadership, and Athletic Director Alan Haller is leaving the university. I spoke with fans in East Lansing about what they hope to see in the next era of Spartan sports.

"I don't really know how to feel," Luke Wilking said.

"I'm pretty happy," Anthony Schram said.

Mixed feelings in East Lansing, as the search begins for a new athletic director at Michigan State after the news that Alan Haller is leaving the university.

I caught up with neighbors like Anthony Schram, who were getting lunch at Crunchy's in East Lansing. He says he's optimistic for the new era.

"Hopefully he can turn it around," Schram said.

Adam Arnold agrees, and mentioned a focus on Name, Image, and Likeness, also known as NIL, which has become a big part of college athletic recruiting in recent years. It allows athletes to make money off of their image being used for endorsements and promotions.

"I'm just hoping whoever they bring in can balance helping out the football program with NIL and the transfer portal, and overall help all of our sports be as good as they can be," Arnold said.

Haller was appointed to his role as Athletic Director in September of 2021. We're told his last day will be May 11.

MSU says Deputy Athletic Director Jennifer Smith and Men's Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo will serve as co-interim Athletic Directors while the university searches for a permanent replacement.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

