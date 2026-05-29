EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is now looking for its seventh president in eight years after Kevin Guskiewicz was hired at Clemson University for the same role. But what will this search for his replacement look like?

WATCH: What could the search for the next MSU president look like?

What could the search for the next MSU president look like?

Wednesday, MSU Board Chair Brianna Scott said in a statement that a "transition plan" was coming soon.

While we wait to learn what the process officially looks like for this latest search, a look back at the search that resulted in MSU hiring Guskiewicz in 2023 gives some insight.

MSU hired the firm Isaacson, Miller to assist in the search about five months after former president Samuel Stanley officially left the university. MSU said that firm had significant experience in helping universities and colleges hire leadership.

The firm also held several virtual open forums for the MSU community to provide feedback and qualities they'd like to see in the next president.

The search ultimately ended with the university hiring Guskiewicz in December of 2023, about eight months after the university named the firm they'd be using in the search.

That means it took a little more than a year to name a new president after Samuel Stanley left, so this latest search could take some time.

While we wait, community members shared their hopes for the next leader of the university.

KALIFA BOFARIS##OKEMOS: "I'd really like to hire someone who is affiliated with the history of Michigan State University," Kalifa Bofaris said. "They know the background of the school, the history of the school, and I prefer someone who is an alumnus of the school."

While the last search was happening, Teresa Woodruff stepped into the role as interim president.

The university hasn't named an interim president in this latest search yet, but we'll keep you updated as the process plays out.

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