What could be next in the Mel Tucker case?

Michigan State University has begun the process of firing head football coach, Mel Tucker.

But, their move will not be the last in this ongoing controversy.

Cooley Law school Professor, Mark Dotson, said, "It just simply means that we're going to give you 7 days."

Dotson explained that it gives Tucker a week to decide on a response,

"And maybe convince him that they should not terminate him which I think is unlikely, or two, file a lawsuit."

The university is moving to terminate Tucker for cause, with one of the causes being, "The coach engages in any conduct which constitutes moral turpitude," explained Dotson.

Moral turpitude is defined as any act or behavior that violates the accepted standard of a community, and Dotson helped explain how it works to prove that in court, "It is very much subjective. But, eventually if it came to a lawsuit by him for breach of contract it would have to be objectively proven," stated Dotson.

This means that it is likely the determination of what determines moral turpitude would end up being decided by a jury.

Regarding potential for a defamation case for Tucker, "If he wants to bring a defamation lawsuit he would have to show that whomever the speaker was actually entertained doubts, or had reckless disregard. Not whether or not a reasonable person would've entertained doubts," asserted Dotson.

While we wait and see whether this case will settle or be brought to trial, Dotson had a prediction, "I expect a fight."

