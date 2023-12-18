'We've finally made it here': Survivors react to MSU releasing Nassar documents

During their Friday meeting, the Michigan State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously on a resolution to release more than 6,000 documents related to the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal and other Title IX investigations.

Survivors were together on campus when the board voted.

Video shows those survivors reacting to the news.

After years of demanding transparency from the MSU Board of Trustees, Sister Survivors are breathing a sigh of relief following the board's vote announcing all documents related to the Larry Nassar sex scandal will be released.

It was really kind of a weird feeling for me because this all started when I was a freshman in high school and now I'm a junior in college," Elizabeth Maurer, one of the survivors in East Lansing Friday, said.

Survivors say it's clear the constant pressure on MSU was necessary to get to this point.

"I'm just really happy that after all this time, we've finally made it here and our voices...it's clear they've had an impact here because they all voted yes today," Maurer said.

"It was very important to push because I don't think they understood not only the trauma of the Sister Survivors, but also how the trauma affected their parents dealing with that trauma with their child," Susan Lerner-Moore, the mother of another survivor, said.

While survivors say this decision is a step in the right direction in the healing process, they are cautious as the process moves forward.

"(Michigan State hasn't) had the best track record when it comes to this," Maurer said. "Like we've mentioned, five years in the making. Let's hope they release the documents quicker than five years."

The board's attorney will review the material and redact the documents to ensure personal privacy. The board also said they will develop a plan to support survivors who might experience trauma when the documents are released.

