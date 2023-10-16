We're getting you ready for Michigan and Michigan State this weekend

(WSYM) — Michigan and Michigan State are set to square off under the lights for the first time at Spartans Stadium in the rivalry's history. Michigan has been as good as any team in the country, No. 2 in the AP Poll at 7-0, with its eyes set on a national championship. Michigan State is 2-4, on a four-game losing streak, and has had plenty of off-the-field distractions this season.

MSU interim head coach Harlon Barnett knows as much as anyone about this rivalry, from playing to coaching in it. This is a game that is personal to him.

"This is the best rivalry in football, in my opinion," Barnett said. "Sometimes they (MSU players) don't know until they play. I've heard many guys say after their first game say, 'I see what you mean now,'" Barnett said.

Barnett called last week's loss to Rutgers a gut punch. At 2-4, Michigan State is in a crossroads. The message from Barnett has stayed the same.

"Let's be honest about it, they don't care that we lost the last four games. They are going to come after us no matter what," Barnett said.

As for Michigan, they have dominated everyone so far, only allowing one team to reach double-digit points. Jim Harbaugh said rivalry games like these have a different feel to them.

"There is definitely a November mentality. When you are in a chase for a championship, they are decided in November, if you've put yourself in position," Harbaugh said.

Michigan is chasing perfection. Michigan State is in desperate need of a win. Kickoff is Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

