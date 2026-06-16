'We want what is best for our university': MSU community petition calls for trustees to resign

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Key departures at Michigan State are causing tension among the Spartan community. After Athletic Director J Batt was hired by the University of Kentucky on Monday, some are pointing the blame at the university's Board of Trustees, calling on members to resign.

WATCH: MSU community petition calls for trustees to resign

MSU community petition calls for trustees to resign

"I think anybody and everybody that went to Michigan State knows how important this university is," Spartan alum Victoria Bell said.

But after a month of turmoil and tension among university leadership and key departures like University President Kevin Guskiewicz and Athletic Director J Batt, Bell feels change is necessary.

"I don't think it's a want them to resign. I think it's a they need to resign at this point," Bell said.

Bell started a Change.org petition last month, after President Guskiewicz's departure, calling on trustees Rema Vassar, Dennis Denno, and Mike Balow to resign. Those are the three trustees who voted against the board's recent change to the code of ethics.

The petition has thousands of signatures after Batt's departure this week, with commenters expressing their frustration with the board.

Trustee Mike Balow says he hears the community's frustrations. He says he hopes to organize a way for the community to share their thoughts with the board in a public setting.

In the meantime, he says to allow for some time to see how things play out.

"Take a breath. We're going to figure this out," Balow said.

Trustee Vassar and Trustee Denno, as well as a university spokesperson, did not respond to requests for comment.

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