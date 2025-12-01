WATCH: Tom Izzo shares thoughts on Jonathan Smith's firing at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. — During a press conference on Monday, MSU Basketball head coach Tom Izzo took time to comment on Jonathan Smith's firing from the football program. You can listen to his full comments on Smith's firing in the video below.

Smith was fired on Sunday, a day after his team beat Maryland in Detroit to cap off a 4-8 season.

