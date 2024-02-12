WATCH: Tom Izzo reflects on one year since the MSU shooting

The mass shooting at Michigan State has left a scar on the community, and the healing process continues as we approach the first anniversary of the shooting.

During his weekly press conference, MSU Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo took time to reflect on the tragic event.

Izzo also spoke about the way rival Michigan welcomed the Spartan community in their first game following the shooting last February.

The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story

East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic shooting here at Michigan State. And on the eve of the anniversary, Michigan State Head Coach Tom Izzo took some time to reflect on the sad events.

"I hope everybody pauses and remembers the lives of the three we lost especially," Izzo said. "Arielle, Brian and Alexandria. It just makes you kind of realize how there's so many more important things in life than maybe what we do."

The Spartans' first game back in action after last year's shooting was against rival Michigan in Ann Arbor. With the Wolverines on the schedule this weekend, Izzo spoke about what it meant to see the rivals' support in a dark time.

"You could tell when you were there that it was sincere and from the heart," he said. "Because I think everyone needs a wake-up call once in a while that there are bigger things than the rivalry."

We'll have complete coverage throughout the day on Tuesday leading up to our Spartan Strong: One Year Later special right here on Fox 47.

