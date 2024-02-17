WATCH: Rivalry Week - A House Divided

Michigan and Michigan State will face off for the second time this season on Saturday night.

The rivalry between the Spartans and Wolverines is one of the best in the country, dividing the state each time these teams play.

The full "Rivalry Week - A House Divided" special can be viewed above.

It's rivalry week yet again between Michigan and Michigan State, and FOX 47 is getting you ready for the big game.

In our "Rivalry Week - A House Divided" special, we take a deeper dive into this heated rivalry. From the rivalry's history to some of the best places to watch Saturday night's clash, we've got you covered.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

