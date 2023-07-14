WATCH: Michigan State basketball players continue to put on a show during Moneyball Pro-Am

LANSING, Mich. — The Moneyball Pro-Am continues this summer from Holt High School, and some Michigan State University basketball players continue to put on a show in the offseason.

Guards AJ Hoggard, Jeremy Fears and Tre Holloman were all on the floor Thursday evening, and second-year big man Jaxon Kohler continues to impress offensively.

MSU freshman Coen Carr continues to dazzle with unreal dunks.

Watch our coverage of the Moneyball Pro-Am in the video player above.

