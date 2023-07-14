Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

WATCH: Michigan State basketball players continue to put on a show during Moneyball Pro-Am

Michigan State basketball players continue to put on a show during the Moneyball Pro-Am
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 11:17:54-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Moneyball Pro-Am continues this summer from Holt High School, and some Michigan State University basketball players continue to put on a show in the offseason.

Guards AJ Hoggard, Jeremy Fears and Tre Holloman were all on the floor Thursday evening, and second-year big man Jaxon Kohler continues to impress offensively.

MSU freshman Coen Carr continues to dazzle with unreal dunks.

Watch our coverage of the Moneyball Pro-Am in the video player above.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter