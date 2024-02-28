U.S economy among top issues for MSU student voters in 2024 Michigan Presidential Primary

Video shows MSU students explaining the top policy items most important to them as they head to the polls to vote in the 2024 Presidential Primary

Students on MSU's campus came to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots. According to the East Lansing City Clerk's office, over 3,000 students who live on MSU's campus are registered to vote.

"Firearm control, border security, and economic policy," said Zachary Friedman, MSU student and President of the MSU College Republicans organization.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Lauren Lendzion, your MSU neighborhood reporter. One of the hot topics of this primary election is what matters to young voters.

I took a walk around Michigan State University's campus to hear from students and find out what policy issues are important to them and why.

For one reason..

Or another...

"It's important for me, of course... the economic situation of the country right now," asserted first-year MSU medical student Aldo Shehaj,

"I think students are going to participate when there is something they are passionate about on the ballot," asserted MSU Coordinator of Community and Student Relations Erin Kramer.

I spoke with Erin Kramer, Coordinator of Community and Student Relations and previous member of MSUVote, a non-partisan campus committee whose mission is to inform students on candidates and issues. She said, heading into the primary, there are a lot of discussions surrounding policy ideas that were introduced during both the Biden and Trump administrations, with the main question being...

"How do they align with where our students want to see America going," explained Kramer.

And in asking that question, an overwhelming majority of students shared that it isn't simply one issue sending them to the polls. But, there was a common thread when it came to what they are looking for in the candidates themselves..

"Are they effective? Can they get the job done? Are they going to stand for what myself and other voters believe?" exclaimed Friedman.

