Two years after deadly shooting, MSU community has mixed thoughts on safety measures

Two years ago, three MSU students were killed and five others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside of a classroom in Berkey Hall and the MSU Union.

Thursday, students shared their thoughts about safety measures that have been put in place in the aftermath on campus.

Video shows perspective from two students on campus.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. There's been a number of security changes to campus in the wake of the shooting that killed three students and injured five others. I spoke with students about how they're feeling about the changes.

"I was taking an exam and got an email coming through that we were in lockdown," Jonah Doerr said.

Jonah Doerr remembers the events of two years ago, sheltering in his room in Akers Hall after hearing the news.

"Kind of waited around, locking the door with my roommates," he said.

In the time since the shootings, Michigan State University increased safety measures on campus, including increasing the number of cameras on campus, as well as requiring keycard access for many buildings after 6 p.m.

Now, as a Junior at Michigan State, Doerr says those security measures haven't changed much for him.

"I feel like on a day-to-day, it doesn't really change how you're feeling when you're going to class," Doerr said. "But it's definitely a lot tougher to get into buildings at night."

Others on campus had a different perspective.

"It eases my nerves, definitely," Andrew Siegfried said. "Because you know if something is out there and there's a threat, it's going to be caught at the end of the day because they've taken the necessary steps."

Andrew Siegfried says he is more at ease thanks to the upgrades. But the underlying concerns he and others on campus are left with is something they'll still have to carry with them.

"Before all of this happened, it was never really a thought in your head that this was a possibility," he said. "I guess now it is, and that's something that's kind of always there."

