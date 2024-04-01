Transformation renovations underway at MSU's Berkey Hall

Video shows Berkey Hall at MSU and student reaction to the renovations currently underway.

April 1 began day one of renovations at Berkey Hall

to transform the first-floor north wing, one of two locations where a mass-shooting took place on MSU's campus Feb. 13 of last year.

to transform the first-floor north wing, one of two locations where a mass-shooting took place on MSU's campus Feb. 13 of last year. "The first floor of that wing has remained closed and will remain closed, and will no longer house classroom spaces," explained MSU Media Spokesperson, Mark Bullion.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

Monday, began day one of renovations at Berkey Hall...

to transform the first-floor north wing. One of two locations where a mass shooting took place on MSU's campus, "The first floor of that wing has remained closed and will remain closed, and will no longer house classroom spaces," explained MSU Media Spokesperson, Mark Bullion.

In light of the violence that took place in Berkey Hall, MSU leaders say the design team worked hand-in-hand with trauma experts on the planning process to create a safe and nurturing environment where students feel comfortable, "The colors of the space, the furniture that's used, the lighting, the overall design, the feel, the layout, and the aesthetic," described Bullion.

One student I talked with Monday said she's glad to see the changes, but noted that the trauma from last year remains, "I think it sends a certain sort of message if you paint over everything and act as though it never occurred, because it did, and it will continue to affect the students who go here, even the ones that weren't here when it happened. So, I think something to remember the students who lost their lives in the building would be good," explained MSU student, Winter.

Once the renovations are complete, officials say the space will reflect a complete transformation with several new additions, "Things like a small group meeting room, a reflection room, a personal health room," illustrated Bullion.

The renovations in Berkey Hall will continue throughout the summer, and are expected to be complete prior to this fall.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

