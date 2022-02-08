Touchdown! MSU chef shares 3 appetizers for your Super Bowl party

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Super Bowl is Sunday, Feb. 13. What's a Super Bowl party without yummy food?

FOX 47 wants to make sure you're prepared.

Executive Chef Rob Trufant, with Kellog Catering, shows Tianna Jenkins three appetizers that will help you score a touchdown with your guests!

Bavarian-Style Soft Pretzels with Beer Cheese Dip

This tasty treat will take about 20 minutes to make. All you need is a stove and a couple of ingredients.

"Beer, cream, flour, salt, pepper, onions, garlic, and some spice and cheese. And then premade soft pretzels," Trufant said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb. 2022 Bavarian-style soft pretzels with beer cheese dip

Since the pretzels are pre-made you can just warm them up in the oven. And as far as the beer cheese dip first you melt butter on medium heat.

"We're going to use this to sauté the onions and garlic and then we'll add our flour to make a roux right in here," Trufant said.

And then you'll add a little bit of beer, cream, cheese, and seasoning. And voila you will have beer cheese dip to go with your pretzels.

Rob Trufant, WSYM, Feb. 2022 Bavarian-style soft pretzels with beer cheese dip recipe



Rosti with Bratwurst

The second item on the menu is basically fancy hash browns. You will need steamed or baked potatoes that you have shredded, sliced pre-cut bratwurst, pickled mustard seeds, some caramelized onions, and some veal demi.

"If you wanted to get some beef gravy out of the store out of a can it will still be great," Trufant said. "First we've got a mini muffin tin. You can use any size muffin tin that you have at home or if you want you can make these like flat hashbrowns in a pan. Just taking them and brushing them with some butter."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb 2022 Executive Chef Rob Trufant preparing Rosti with Bratwurst



And then you add the shredded potatoes and form them into little cups in the muffin tin. Add a little more butter and place them in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb 2022 A close up of the Rosti with Bratwurst



While those are in the oven you want to sear the bratwurst for three minutes on each side. Once those are done you can place the rosti on a plate, add the bratwurst, onions, sauce, and mustard seeds for a finishing touch.

Rob Trufant, WSYM, Feb 2022 Rosti and Bratwurst recipe



Cider Brined Jerk Wings

And finally, you can't have a party without wings So we whipped up some cider brined jerked wings with jerk aioli.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Feb 2022 Cider Brined Jerk Wings



"We take wings, and we put them in a cider brined. And then we take them out. We season them with the dry rub. Grill them. And then we just finished in the oven. Easy to do at home and it served with a caribbean style aioli," Trufant said.

Trufant says to remember safety while in the kitchen this weekend. Make sure foods are cooked thoroughly and cold foods are kept cold and hot foods are kept hot.

"Most people remember the food some of us aren't even there for the game, you know, commercials food then probably the outcome of the game," Trufant said.

Rob Trufant, WSYM, Feb 2022 Cider Brined Jerk Wings recipe



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook