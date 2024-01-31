Tom Izzo's 700th win is the latest milestone in his legendary career

Tom Izzo reached another milestone Tuesday, recording his 700th career win against the Michigan Wolverines.

Juwan Howard spoke on his respect for Izzo following the game.

With the Spartans looking to make yet another NCAA Tournament, Izzo isn't celebrating for too long before getting back to the work at hand.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your East Lansing Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Tuesday night, Michigan State Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo recorded his 700th career win, adding another milestone to a Hall of Fame resume.

"He's an example of what a lot of us are striving to become," Juwan Howard said.

A National Championship, eight Final Fours, and now 700 wins. Tom Izzo's legacy is among the greatest in the sport.

Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard, who was on the losing end of Tuesday's milestone win, has nothing but respect for Coach Izzo.

"With the success he's had in College Basketball, the work is right there just glaring at you," he said. Howard also recognizes the brand that Izzo has established with the Spartans.

"He's created his own staple and identity to this program, and the program has had success," Howard said.

Under Tom Izzo, Michigan State has been to 25 straight NCAA Tournaments—the second-longest active streak behind Kansas. With the Spartans looking to make that 26 in a row, Izzo isn't celebrating the Milestone for too long as he gets back to the work at hand.

"I should be more excited, but I'm not because I have bigger goals than to win a game," Izzo said. "Even against your rival."

"Consistency is what I think is the key to successful programs and we have been consistently inconsistent, and hopefully we can learn from some of this," he said.

Izzo's Spartans are now 13-8 overall and an even 5-5 in the Big Ten. Up next, a Saturday night showdown with Maryland, which you can catch right here on Fox 47.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

