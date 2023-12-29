Tom Izzo provides an update on point guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo provided an update on point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. after he was shot in the leg on Saturday, December 23rd.

"I don't know more than you guys know. (It was) a tragedy what has happened. It is a shame. I don't know anything about any of the details. Jeremy is coming back tomorrow and he'll be here rehabbing with us," Izzo said.

