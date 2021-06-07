Watch
Tom Izzo promotes Wojcik, hires 3 ex-Michigan State players

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo walks off the court at halftime of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 17:09:14-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has promoted Doug Wojcik to assistant coach to replace Dane Fife and hired three former Spartans Monday.

Fife left the program in April to be the associate head coach at Indiana under Mike Woodson.

Wojcik returned to Michigan State in 2018 to be Izzo's recruiting coordinator after a run as an assistant coach for the Spartans led to him being the head coach at Tulsa and College of Charleston.

Mark Montgomery was hired as recruiting coordinator.

Austin Thornton is the team's video coordinator and Matt McQuaid is its director of basketball operations.

