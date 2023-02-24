Tom Izzo frustrated with the Minnesota game still up in the air

EAST LANSING, Mich. — There is a log jam in the Big Ten. Following Thursday night's action, four teams are tied for third at 10-7. Michigan State is currently seventh in the Big Ten at 9-7. Only the top four teams get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State's game against Minnesota was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15. It was postponed following the shooting on MSU's campus.

As far as getting the game rescheduled, head coach Tom Izzo has no idea what's going to happen and that frustrates him.

"I'm frustrated with the Big Ten office. I'm frustrated with the way it's gone. I said I thought I'd know something, I think by today or tomorrow [Friday], we have no choice but to know something. But I'm disappointed in the way it's been handled if I was to be honest with you. But it's also a tough situation," Izzo said.

Watch Izzo's full comments on the situation and how the Spartans are preparing to go on the road against Iowa in the video player above.

