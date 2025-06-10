Three Shooting Victims Reach Multi-Million Dollar Settlements with Michigan State University

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Three shooting victims have reached multi-million-dollar settlements with Michigan State University.

This is in relation to the February 2023 shooting on the school’s campus.

Officials announced that they reached $29.75 million in settlements on behalf of three survivors.

Three students were killed and five more were hurt when a gunman opened fire on MSU’s campus on February 13.

Nathan Statly, sustained a life-altering gunshot wound to the head.

Yukai "John"Hao, who sustained life-altering gunshot wounds.

And Troy Forbush, who was shot in the chest.

Law officials say that these settlements bring closure to one chapter of these survivors’ healing journeys