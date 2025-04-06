The Science Festival is back at MSU

The MSU Science Festival is back, offering a month-long celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) for all ages.

Each weekend of the festival has a different theme, and all events are free to encourage community engagement with science.

The festival runs until April 30, with a focus on promoting science literacy and broadening access to education in the community.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The annual MSU Science Festival is back.

The month-long festival dives into the world of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, providing neighbors of all ages with events to take part in.

The festival's coordinator, Katherine Prokopchuk, says each weekend has a different theme and is always free so neighbors can connect with science.

"We're dedicated to promoting science literacy in our communities, broadening access to education and having fun while we are doing it," the festival's coordinator Katherine Prokopchuk said.

The science festival lasts until April 30.

