The Robyn Fralick era begins for Michigan State women's basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A new era begins for Michigan State women's basketball as Robyn Fralick starts her first season as head coach. The Okemos native coached last year at Bowling Green and calls the Spartans program one that is close to breaking through.

"We've had the team together since the summertime and some things that have stood out about this particular team is their work ethic and there pursuit together," Fralick said.

Fralick has wasted no time putting her stamp on this program, with a new coaching staff, and five new players to go with the eight returns to round out the roster. It's a team that hopes to take the next step.

"We've all been putting in a lot of work this offseason. We've been in the gym and stayed in the gym," Junior guard DeeDee Hagemann said.

The two Spartans captains are graduate students Julia Ayrault and Moriah Joiner.

"I always like being the underdog. A lot of people are not going to expect much from us because they probably think this is going to be a rebuilding year but we are starting where we left off last season," Joiner said.

Michigan State's first women's basketball game is Wednesday, November 8th against Oakland at 6:30 p.m. at the Breslin Center.

