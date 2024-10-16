The MSU Crew Club is preparing a unique tribute to celebrate 70 years on the water

James Perkins has been a MSU Crew Club Volunteer for 12 years

The MSU Crew Club is a Men's and Women's rowing club.

Video shows James Perkins explaining why he's putting this book together

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

For decades, the MSU Crew Club has been rowing down Grand River. The club is preparing a unique tribute to celebrate 70 years on the water.

"The latest title they've given me is patron and I like to support the MSU Crew Club," said MSU Crew Club Volunteer, James Perkins.

Perkins is a retired professor and a volunteer of the MSU Crew Club, a rowing team thats grown exponentially over recent years

"Coming out of the pandemic we had about 12 members. We're sitting close to 85 to 90 right now," said Head Coach of the MSU Crew Club, Peter Rosberg.

Twelve years ago, living on the river the team practices on, he decided to joined. Perkins became dead set on making an impact.

"When I came over that first day to volunteer I kind of naively said, Well maybe I could put your archives in order well they said we don't have an archives and I said well maybe that's where we could start," said Perkins.

"The club has quite a history, they have officially been around since 1956. There are a lot of gaps in that period of time, they're coming up on 70 years. To me said that this story should be told," Perkins continued.

Over the years, Perkins has collected nearly 13,000 images and received photos from former club members who want to share their stories as well.

"I've met some people wo were part of the club in its very first year. They've come forward, they've attended some of the events. Absolutely fascinating to talk to because they are now in their 80's," said Perkins.

Perkins has already begun his next project. To write a book to tell as many stories of club alumni that he can find.

"I think its going to be an amazing time capsule for our program, probably thousands if not 10's of thousands of people who have walked through these doors. over the years and its going to hopefully do a good job of capturing a little bit every of generation," said Rosberg.

"Its quite a long history of 70 years, and there's a lot of stories in that 70 years to tell," said Perkins.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

