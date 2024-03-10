41st annual Michigan Horse Expo held at Michigan State University

The 41st Michigan horse expo was held at Michigan State University.

It drew thousands of people, and they tell me its the best time of the year.

The 41st Michigan Horse Expo was held at Michigan State University. It drew thousands of people, and they tell me its the best time of the year.

Horse loves from all around have descended on Mid-Michigan for this year's Michigan expo horse expo. It gives fans a chance to watch horses compete in a variety of disciplines, learn the latest techniques to care for horses, and discover which horse would be the best fit for you.

"It has such an impact on our industry. For someone who has an interest in owning a horse one day, a little girl or boy, as someone who has been in it for 20-30 years, there is something for everyone," Secretary and communications chair Sasha Glover said.

Secretary and communications chair Sasha Glover tells me it's been exciting seeing people come out and have fun and watching the horses compete.

"It's just really cool to see people just be so excited of truly a single animal,"

According to Sasha, this event takes several months to a year to put together, and the president of the Michigan Horse Council, Inger Lanese, tells me this weekend means everything to her.

"I been a horse person my entire life; they're my whole being, very thrilled that I'm talking to you about it, and it's hard to put into words," President of the Michigan horse council, Inger Lanese said.

"The horses really encourage people to be in nature in their bodies in minds,"

After having a great turnout with the Michigan high school rodeo, Friday and Saturday's main event was a success. Sasha tells me they are expecting 25-30 thousand people in total attendance to round out the weekend.

