Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

The 20th year of Tom Izzo playing the accordion at his Holiday radio show

The 20th year of Tom Izzo playing the accordion
Posted at 10:20 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 22:20:16-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — WATCH: Michigan State basketball Tom Izzo has an annual tradition of playing the accordion at his holiday-themed radio show. With the entire Spartan team in attendance at a packed Reno's East Tom Izzo played the accordion for the 20th straight year.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker also sang Jingle Bells while Izzo was playing the accordion.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter