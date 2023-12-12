The 20th year of Tom Izzo playing the accordion at his Holiday radio show

EAST LANSING, Mich. — WATCH: Michigan State basketball Tom Izzo has an annual tradition of playing the accordion at his holiday-themed radio show. With the entire Spartan team in attendance at a packed Reno's East Tom Izzo played the accordion for the 20th straight year.

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker also sang Jingle Bells while Izzo was playing the accordion.

