Team Green Pep Rally supporting the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan in the Battle for the Houses

Video shows MSU fans supporting the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan

The Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan is competing with the Ronald McDonald House of Ann Arbor to see who will raise the most money

MSU Cheerleaders and Zeke the Wonderdog appeared at the Team Green Pep Rally

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MSU vs U of M the big game that everyone has had circled on their calendars is coming up this Saturday...I’m your neighborhood reporter Dominic Carroll and I’m outside of the McDonald’s on Grand River for the Ronald McDonald of Mid Michigan Team Green Pep Rally

The Team Green Pep Rally is all for the competition, Battle for the Houses. Battle for the houses is an annual competition between the Ronald McDonald house of Mid Michigan and the Ronald McDonald House of Ann Arbor centered around the MSU vs U of M football game, to see which of the two can raise the most funds and volunteer hours.

Ronald McDonald houses across the country are responsible for their own budgets. Their goals are all the same as they aspire to keep the doors open for families who have children in the hospital.

It helps raise funds to support our budget to make sure families can continue to stay with us free of charge and necessary resources. It truly takes an entire community to support a Ronald McDonald House," said Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Mid Michigan, Carolyn Hurst.

