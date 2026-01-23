Students react after MSU keeps classes in session despite frigid temperatures

EAST LANSING, Mich. — While schools across mid-Michigan closed Friday due to frigid wind chills, Michigan State University kept classes in session, leaving some students questioning the decision.

I spoke with students returning from classes about the university's choice to remain open when many other educational institutions in the area had canceled operations.

"I was at the women's basketball game when I got the email," said Devonda Thomas, an MSU freshman.

Thomas said she and other students learned during the game that classes would continue Friday despite the brutal cold temperatures.

"And I was like, 'There's no way.' Like every other school, like back in my hometown and every public school around here is closed. There's no way we're not closed too," Thomas said.

The MSU Department of Police and Public Safety explained their decision in an email to students, stating it was made "after a thorough review of local weather conditions, information available through the National Weather Service, and in response to community inquiries." The department also advised students to take extra precautions and monitor conditions to evaluate travel and "personal circumstances."

With many students concerned about their safety getting to and from classes, Thomas said her professors tried to accommodate students as best they could.

"I'm kind of glad that some teachers sent emails like 'Oh, I'm giving an extra attendance day if you can't make it.' So I definitely felt like that was considerate of some teachers. But I know for me, I had a test today. I couldn't not go to class," Thomas said.

The university says they're continuing to monitor conditions over the next few days and may provide updates about any changes to operations.

