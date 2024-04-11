Students at MSU may see an increase in on-campus living this fall

Video shows 1855 Place apartments on MSU's campus as well as MSU Director of Student Life and Engagement, Kat Cooper.

Students at MSU could soon see a cost increase in both dining plans and residence halls on campus.

"As an operation that serves about 40,000 meals per week day, we've really seen that inflation hit our dining operations today," asserted Cooper.

"The cost of education is something that families are really grappling with," explained MSU Director of Student Life and Engagement, Kat Cooper.

And the grappling could continue, should the MSU Board of Trustees pass a proposal on Friday setting a 6.89% increase in room and board rates for this fall, roughly eight-hundred dollars more than the current rates.

"And that rate will be set at $12,564 per year, academic year, for those incoming students," said Cooper.

I spoke with MSU Student Life and Engagement Director, Kat Cooper, about why a rate increase is being proposed, and she said, the rise in inflation is a key factor, "As an operation that serves about 40,000 meals per week day, we've really seen that inflation hit our dining operations today," asserted Cooper.

Included in the proposal is also a rate increase of 5% at 1855 Place as well as University Village Apartments, "Apartment rates does impact all current and incoming residents, but the residence hall rates does impact incoming students," reminded Cooper.

If passed in Friday's Board of Trustees meeting, the proposal will go into effect this fall.

