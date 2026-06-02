LANSING, Mich. — The director of the Rx Kids program defended the use of state funds at a House Oversight Committee hearing Tuesday as Republican lawmakers questioned how taxpayer dollars are being spent.

The Rx Kids program has been expanding across the state, including in mid-Michigan, offering financial assistance to mothers of newborn children. The program has been under fire by state lawmakers like House Speaker Matt Hall, who says the program is misusing taxpayer dollars.

WATCH: State lawmakers question Rx Kids program's use of state funds at legislative hearing

State lawmakers question Rx Kids program's use of state funds at legislative hearing

Dr. Mona Hanna, founder and director of Rx Kids, said the program addresses economic vulnerability during childbirth.

"The period of childbirth is the most economically vulnerable in the lifecourse," Hanna said. "Moms come out of the workforce, there's minimal paid leave programs."

Since the program launched, Hanna said they have been able to help thousands of families with financial assistance. The program offers a $1,500 lump sum payment to pregnant mothers after their first 16 weeks, and $500 per month for either 6 to 12 months after the child is born, depending on the community.

WATCH RELATED: Rx Kids program expands to Jackson

Jackson launches RX Kids program for new parents

Hall has called the program a scam and has said Republicans won't back additional funding.

Lawmakers pressed program leaders about what state funds for the program are being used on.

Rep. Angela Rigas, R-Caledonia, asked whether the program monitors purchases or if parents are able to spend taxpayer funds on alcohol, weed or televisions.

"This is a program built on trust," Hanna said. "Trusting women, trusting mothers, trusting families to best meet their needs. And this is how the child tax credit is based. This is how Social Security is, and we're not asking seniors who get Social Security what they're spending their funds on."

Hanna said the program's track record of helping mothers and babies stay healthy speaks for itself.

"What we are seeing preliminarily is a 45% decrease in neonatal mortality," Hanna said. "There are babies alive today because of your support."

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