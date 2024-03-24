Sporting events equal big business for East Lansing

A weekend full of sports at Michigan State University

Fans say it's the best day of the year

Watch video above to see the fans reaction

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Here at the Michigan State University campus, championships are the name of the game.

"Very exciting, we woke up today ready to go," Michigan State student Sam Grace said.

Michigan State playing host to not one but two BIG 10 Championships playing out Saturday. The women's gymnastics meet and the men's BIG 10 hockey title game featuring a classic instate rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan.

"We also have the Michigan high school athletic association and girls' basketball finals over at the Breslin," Lansing Sports Commission executive director Meghan Ziehmer said.

There is so much buzz from all around East Lansing from the sporting events. Lansing Sports Commission executive director Meghan Ziehmer says this weekend will have a big impact on many businesses,"

"Lots of excitement across the region, lots of people staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, and spending money in our community, the economic impact for the weekend is incredible,"

Don't forget there's also a certain game everyone is watching as Michigan State takes on North Carolina in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Students here say there is excitement in the air.

"Round of 32. it's gonna be a good day, I love it,"

"As a senior, this is the day we've been looking forward to for the whole year. March Madness is a big thing at Michigan State, and working at the fieldhouse, I'm really excited for my last march madness here," Michigan State senior Lilly Scott said.

Meghan tells me with thousands of fans coming to East Lansing, it's been a win for everyone involved.

"All that does is help boost the economic impact and job security for people in those restaurants at those businesses,"

Fans from all over the Lansing area say this is a day they will always remember.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

