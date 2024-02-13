"Spartans Together" A message of hope as students remember three spartans whose lives were cut short

Tuesday the Rock was covered in green and white to remember three Spartans whose lives were cut short

A year after the deadly shooting on Michigan State Universities campus students gathered mourn and reflect on the year long healing journey

The Rock is a staple on Michigan State Universities campus and a place for students to express their thoughts. Tuesday this cornerstone was covered in green and white to remember three Spartans whose lives were cut short.

"As a community we still haven't moved on from this event and I don't think we ever will," said MSU student Shelby Avey.

Avey attends Michigan State University and came to the Rock and Berkey Hall to lay flowers in remembrance of the victims. She says seeing community members and students gather has had a positive impact on such a heavy day.

"It's a sense of resiliency no matter what happens were all going to move together as a community," said Avey.

Following the shooting on the message painted on The Rock read in black and red "How Many More?" a question many students asked as their sense of security on campus vanished.

"The how many more, I think it speaks volumes because we are not the only school that this has happened to. And it's happening all around the country every day every week, and you know there's young people dying innocent students that are trying to you know do work and pursue their careers and you know it's cut short." said MSU student David Delgado.

Students continue to mourn the lives lost and those whose lives would be changed forever of February 13 2023, now on February 13 2024 they laid flowers in the same spot, and reflected on how the community has begun to heal from the tragedy.

"I think today the Spartans Together is just a first step in the healing process today is a year ago today since the shooting and I think the Spartans Together shows how we can come together as a community and you know become stronger," said Delgado

But the most important thing students wanted us to know is the memory of Brian, Arielle, and Alexandria.

