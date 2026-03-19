EAST LANSING, Mich. — March Madness is here, and the Spartans will play their first game against North Dakota State later today.

As the Spartans enter the NCAA tournament today as the number three seed, I was on campus in East Lansing asking students how far they think the team will go this year.

WATCH BELOW: Spartans fans share their predictions for the March Madness run

Spartans fans share their predictions for the March Madness run

Some Spartans have high hopes.

"If they shoot the three well, final four, there’s potential," one fan said.

Others are more cautious.

"I think we get to the elite eight and then we lose to Duke," said a student.

Spartan fan Dom Radashaw has been following the season closely and is interested to see how the tournament will play out.

"Definitely some high points and low points. They played bad in games they should have played better," Radashaw said.

Student Henry Dorocak thinks the big thing for the Spartans is going to be baskets.

"I have hope for the elite eight. I think we can beat Duke I just don’t think that we have enough shooting," Dorocak said.

Both Dorocak and Radashaw agree it is not going to be an easy ride.

"There’s potential. I mean they got to deal with Duke again which seems like they do every year, but I would say if they can get a three ball to go and obviously shots in their favor," Radashaw said.

Ultimately, Dorocak thinks Arizona is bound to win the championship, but Radashaw is still conflicted.

"I think Duke or UConn," Radashaw said.

However, he is trying to stay optimistic.

"Obviously being a homer, I think MSU always has a shot," Radashaw said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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