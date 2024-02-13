Watch Now
Spartan Strong: One Year Later

The Rock at MSU painted to honor the mass shooting victims
Flowers Left at The Rock
Flowers left at the Sparty Statue
Posted at 5:46 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 17:46:09-05
  • Video shows Michigan State University professors, students, and first responders reflecting one year after the tragic shooting.
  • MSU reflects and remembers one year after the tragic shooting that took the lives of three students and injured five others
  • Survivors tell their stories, we discuss new gun laws that are now in effect, and examine security changes at the university.

February 13, 2023, is a night that forever changed Michigan State University.
Just after 8 p.m., three students, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, 20-year-old Brian Fraser, and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, were killed one year when a shooter opened fire on campus. Five additional people were injured in the shooting.

A year later, our neighborhood continues to heal.

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., our team brings you Spartan Strong: One Year Later to remember the victims and let survivors tell their stories, reflect, and remember that fateful night.

