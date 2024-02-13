Video shows Michigan State University professors, students, and first responders reflecting one year after the tragic shooting.

MSU reflects and remembers one year after the tragic shooting that took the lives of three students and injured five others

Survivors tell their stories, we discuss new gun laws that are now in effect, and examine security changes at the university.

February 13, 2023, is a night that forever changed Michigan State University.

Just after 8 p.m., three students, 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, 20-year-old Brian Fraser, and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner, were killed one year when a shooter opened fire on campus. Five additional people were injured in the shooting.

A year later, our neighborhood continues to heal.

Today we honor the memory of students Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner as well as all affected by the tragedy that occurred on our campus one year ago.



As we join in remembrance, it is important to recognize and accept what you are feeling. Take care of… pic.twitter.com/rTsgCIvZaG — MSU (@michiganstateu) February 13, 2024

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., our team brings you Spartan Strong: One Year Later to remember the victims and let survivors tell their stories, reflect, and remember that fateful night.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

