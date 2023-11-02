Sparrow hospital works to expand emergency response protocol for mass casualty events

Following the mass shooting that took place on MSU's campus, Sparrow hospital has been focused on perfecting and expanding their emergency response plan for mass casualty events like the one that took place on Feb. 13.

Following the mass shooting that took place on MSU's campus... Sparrow hospital has been focused on perfecting and expanding their emergency response plan for mass casualty events like the one that took place on Feb. 13.

As a level one trauma hospital... Sparrow already has a specified protocol for mass casualty events called code triage.

It is an all-hands-on deck approach to ensure that the hospital has adequate staffing at the time of the event... And requires every floor in the hospital to determine where there is capacity to move more patients ...If necessary.

And on the night of Feb.13... Upon notification of the shooting at MSU...

Sparrow successfully activated and implented this protocol.

Since then... The hospital has been working to perfect its’ protocol in order to be ready to respond to a similar mass casualty event in the future... And also to be prepared for ones that may be on a larger scale than what took place on Feb. 13.

I spoke with the President of Sparrow... Dr. Denny Martin... who said that the hospital is looking at different areas within the facility that can be utilized to hold more beds if necessary... such as the radiology or operating departments.

The efforts to build out a mass casualty plan that can withstand a greater capacity of patients is continuously evolving...But president martin ended with saying that overall...Quote “the hospital is fine tuning and expanding it’s protocol to be ready for what may come in the future” end quote.

