Soaring heat indexes bring extra precautions to summer youth camps at MSU

"We are going to try to keep them in the shade as much as we can. A lot of water breaks. Probably ten, fifteen minute stations, and then a water break every ten to fifteen minutes," explained Boss.

Coach Boss says the Spartan Baseball Kids Camp will also have an Athletic Trainer on site for safety purposes, through the end of camp.

"A lot of water breaks again, and just making sure everybody is hydrated," said MSU Head Baseball Coach, Jake Boss.

Just what the doctor ordered this week for the Spartan Youth Programs at MSU.

Coach Boss also emphasized the importance for parents to make sure their kids come well-prepared for the sweltering heat, "Sunscreen is always important. A hat is important, for a lot of different reasons, but obviously when it's so hot like that and the sun is out."

And I caught up with one grandparent who revealed his hidden secret to keep his grandson cool, under the baking sun, "We brought him a cooling towel, but at this point he hasn't wanted to use it yet," said Gary Long, grandparent of one of the camp attendees of the Spartan Baseball Kids Camp.

