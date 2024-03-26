Servant leadership at the helm: A one-on-one sit-down with MSU's 22nd President

Video shows a one-on-one interview with Michigan State University President, Kevin Guskiewicz.

"I will build a community of trust here that's a culture of trust. That's important," emphasized Guskiewicz.

About a month into his new role as Michigan State University's President, Dr. Guskiewicz says one of his top priorities is helping to be sure MSU is university for Michigan.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

New leadership at MSU is underway as the university's 22nd President, Kevin Guskiewicz, takes a seat at the helm. I sat down with him one-on-one to talk leadership style, and his plans for the university.

"It has been amazing. The community. They love the place... The students are passionate about their experience here," asserted Guskiewicz.

Lauren asks on-cam: "What can we expect from your style of leadership? What might be unique that maybe we haven't seen that you are going to bring as you lead the university?"

Guskiewicz answers: "I think that I'm a servant leader. One that brings people to the table from different backgrounds, and different lived experiences because if you go into things with a myopic view, with blinders on, you can make mistakes and you miss important information in decision-making."

Guskiewicz comes at a time where legal action has been filed in the Mel Tucker controversy, and the Governor is reviewing conduct by the Board of Trustees.

Memories of other past tragedies are still felt on campus.

Lauren asks on-cam: "Moving the university forward, how do you address that, and bring that unity and transparency and trust that maybe some people might feel they are lacking a little bit, but they still are hopeful?"

Guskiewicz answers: "We can't ignore the past. There certainly have been challenges and there are some lingering effects of that. But, it's my job and the job of our leadership team to not ignore that. We have to be attentive to some of those issues. But, we've got to shift our attention to the positive things that are happening here."

Guskiewicz emphasized that although the university has faced its fair share of challenges, he is committed to making a change, "I will build a community of trust here that's a culture of trust. That's important," reasserted Guskiewicz.

