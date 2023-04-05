Robyn Fralick introduced as new Michigan State women's basketball coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State women's basketball introduced its sixth coach in program history. Robyn Fralick comes to MSU after spending the last five years at Bowling Green State University as its head coach.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity here," Fralick said following her press conference introduction.

When asked about how quickly she can establish her culture at MSU she said, "culture isn't built in a day, but it's built every day. When we talk about it and live it, it becomes real."

Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller went to a BGSU game to watch Fralick without telling her he was coming. He wanted to know what fans thought of her and how the players responded to her coaching.

"All of my hires have been important. I think it was our most important hire. This community is going to explode with a successful women's basketball program. Our student athletes deserve it, our community deserves it," Haller said.

The message that continued to echo Tuesday was that Michigan State is a place where women's college basketball can not only compete but compete at a high level.

