RIVALRY WEEK: What does it take to be the 'Sparty' mascot?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — You can see him all over Michigan State University's campus. From the sidelines at Spartan games to the gear at the spirit shop, Sparty has been a face of Michigan State for decades.

Drew Davis, who served as Sparty from 2015 to 2019, shared what it takes to serve as the iconic mascot.

"He kind of embodies this culture, this character," said Drew Davis, who played the role of Sparty during his time on campus. "He's got a chip on his shoulder, he's gritty."

Davis got involved in 2015, during his freshman year at Michigan State, and walked me through the process of becoming the beloved mascot.

"It starts with an application. You know, 'My name is Drew, I'm this tall and I want to be Sparty for these reasons,'" Davis said.

From there, Davis says there are several rounds of interviews, then candidates get to try on the iconic suit to see how they fit into the full persona.

"The actual tryout process is pretty unique. It involves some dancing, some creativity, and trying to use maybe some props as you wouldn't normally use them. Just to test your improv skills and hopefully just making people laugh, showing them you can think on the fly while still acting in character," Davis said.

During his time in the suit, Davis traveled with the football and basketball teams, from bowl games to Final Fours. But he says it was his experiences with the Spartan community back home in East Lansing that created the strongest memories.

"Michigan State is such a big part of the community, and some of the coolest things are doing things within that community. Whether it was the telethon events with Sparrow or visiting kids in the hospital. Those are the kinds of things that put what you are able to do into perspective and adds a lot of life perspective into the role," Davis said.

It's for those reasons that Davis says Sparty is such an icon for fans everywhere.

"It's kind of an icon you can look at as football coaches change, as university admin change, hopefully one thing that always stays the same is Sparty and this embodiment of Michigan State," Davis said.

