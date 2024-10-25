RIVALRY WEEK: MSU, Michigan communities come together for Alex's Great State Race

In 2014, the MSU ROTC, in partnership with the MSU Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities, began running the game ball for MSU's annual game against Michigan from one campus to another in honor of a former student.

Now in it's 11th year, Alex's Great State Race is still going strong, with members making the trek to Ann Arbor early Friday morning.

Video shows background on the cause, and ROTC cadets sharing their thoughts on the tradition.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. Football can be divisive. Saturday, one of the biggest rivalries in college football will play out on the field in Ann Arbor as rivals Michigan and Michigan State battle for the Paul Bunyan trophy.

A rivalry bathed in tradition on and off the field, for the 11th year, ROTC Cadets from both schools are coming together for a good cause, and hand delivering the game ball more than 60 miles from between campuses.

"It's just an awesome way that we can bring the rivalry week together," Christian Wenburg said.

A tradition uniting both schools during rivalry week.

"It just really struck a chord with me, so it's something that I really wanted to get involved in," Robert Sullivan said.

Alex's Great State Race honors the memory of Alex Powell—a former MSU student who was diagnosed with cancer and received care from both Michigan State and the University of Michigan.

"It's probably one of the bigger significant events we have on the calendar each year," Sullivan said.

Cadets running in this year's race tell me that seeing the two rival communities come together for the cause is a special motivator.

"The sense of community that I get out of it is so contagious," Vincent Motowski said. "It's really easy to see when you come out here and see the runners having such a good time supporting each other. That feeling that I get out of it is what keeps me coming back."

The race is in partnership with Michigan State's Resource Center for Persons with Disabilities, which helped Alex during his time at MSU. While the race started as a way to honor Alex's memory, they say it's evolved to much more than that.

"According to our latest data from the national college health assessment, 25% of MSU students identify as having a disability," Kristine Traskie said.

Kristin Traskie is the Executive Director of health promotion, engagement, accessibility and accommodations with University Health and Wellbeing at MSU. She says the donations and awareness the event brings in each year have significantly helped continue their mission.

"Our RCPD team provides that essential support to students to ensure they can receive an accessible and quality education on campus," Traskie said.

If you'd like to donate to help support the race or disability services at both schools, you can do so here.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

