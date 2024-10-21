RIVALRY WEEK: Jonathan Smith, Sherrone Moore preparing for first game in the rivalry as head coaches

Michigan State Football will travel to Ann Arbor this weekend for the 117th meeting with the Michigan Wolverines.

The game will be the first as head coaches for both Jonathan Smith and Sherrone Moore.

Video shows Jonathan Smith sharing his understanding of the importance of this rivalry game.

It's a big week here in the state of Michigan. Michigan and Michigan State will face off for the 117th time on the football field.

Michigan State Head Coach Jonathan Smith is coaching in this rivalry for the first time but says he recognizes the importance of this game for both teams.

"I definitely felt it upon arrival," Smith said. "I think got asked about them even in my introductory press conference. So I've felt it since getting here, understanding that this is an important game, the most important regular season game we'll play."

While Michigan State comes to Ann Arbor after a big win against Iowa, Michigan is looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Head Coach Sherrone Moore says his team is ready for the challenge.

"It's the state championship," Moore said. "Our guys are very excited. Obviously down about what happened, but excited to go compete against this team. They take a lot of pride in Paul Bunyan and keeping that trophy here. So our guys are excited about the game and so are the coaches."

