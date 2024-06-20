Revolutionizing resume writing: MSU Career Services dives into how to properly integrate AI into resumes

Writing a resume is often the foundation to landing your dream job, and with Artificial Intelligence evolving at a rapid pace, experts say it is important to learn how to use AI as a tool, rather than a content creator.

Video shows MSU Career Services Manager, Sean Brown, comparing a resume generated by AI with a resume generated by a human.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Writing a resume is often the foundation for landing your dream job.

I'm your neighborhood reporter Lauren Lendzion.

And with artificial intelligence evolving at a rapid pace, I decided to take a trip to MSU's Career Services Center to learn more about how to properly use it to your advantage.

"On the right-hand side you'll notice a resume I generated from an online AI," said MSU Career Services Center Manager, Sean Brown.

Sean Brown is the Manager of the Career Services Center at MSU.

And like many students and staff on campus, he's seeing changes sparked by AI.

I got to talk with Brown about the pros and cons of Artificial Intelligence for students working on their post-college resumes.

Let's start with the good, "You can plug it in to say do you have any feedback or any thoughts, and it will kick out some ideas for you. So, it's a great review tool," explained Brown.

But there are some areas for caution, and he showed me why, "When you look at this, a couple of things stand out against this resume we have over here, which is a resume we would encourage students to use. It's built by one of our professional staff members, and so you'll notice up here you have a really defined section, you have this name here, you have your contact information, you have broken up sections, and so the formatting is really clean. It's really consistent," illustrated Brown.

Resume Examples

Brown also says, at least right now, AI can lack the ability to create detailed descriptions of your personal career experiences, "For this AI-generated one, I put in a Server position, a Teaching Assistant position, and a Pet Sitter position. And it summarizes what you did and how you did it, but it doesn't talk about what the outcome was or what was the positive piece. And so that's one thing you want to be careful of," emphasized Brown.

If you're looking for some 'human help' writing your resume, MSU's Career Services Center does offer one-on-one resume coaching.

