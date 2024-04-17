Reported incident on Michigan State University's campus confirmed as hate crime involving MSU students

Video shows footage of the MSU library and an interview with an MSU student and member of a group advocating for transgender and non-binary students.

MSU Police and Public Safety officials can now confirm that a group of seven suspects assaulted two victims, potentially selecting the victims because of the perpetrators sexual orientation bias.

"I was shocked and appalled to see that happened on this campus," said Lyra, MSU student and member of a group dedicated to advocating for transgender and non-binary students.

Michigan State University police received a report of an alleged hate crime that occurred right here on campus.

Lyra is a student at MSU and a member of a group dedicated to advocating for transgender and non-binary students.

I got to talk with her Tuesday about her reaction to what happened, and the timing of it., "A few hours after I hosted a protest calling for more trans-protections across campus," explained Lyra.

MSU officials say the incident happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. at the library.

And MSU Police and Public Safety officials can now confirm that a group of seven suspects assaulted two victims, potentially selecting the victims because of the perpetrators sexual orientation bias.

At this time, the incident is being reported as a hate crime aggravated assault, which MSU Police told me is because of the definitions defined through the Clery Act, which mirror federal statutes.

I also reached out to MSU regarding the university's comment on the incident, and received the following response, "We will continue to respond swiftly toward creating a supportive campus environment. In addition to initiating an office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance, or OCR, report, we have reached out directly to student organizations and convened meetings with campus leaders and stakeholders".

The response goes on to say that the university recognizes the impact the incident has had on the campus community, and states that MSU stands with the LGBTQIA2s+ and Black Spartans.

But Lyra says, she believes the university still has improvements to make in order for their words to match their actions, "There is not enough oversight into these sort of incidents that happen on campus, and not enough commitment to their DEI standards. They release statements after these incidents happen time and time again, but nothing ever changes."

MSU says none of the confirmed suspects are affiliated with MSU.

According to MSU's Police Department, the investigation into this incident is ongoing. Once the investigation is completed, it will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor's office with a request for charges against the suspects.

