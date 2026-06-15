MSU Athletic Director J Batt finalizes deal to become new Kentucky AD

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Athletic Director J Batt has finalized a deal to leave the school and become the new AD at Kentucky.

ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported over the weekend that Batt had “emerged as the target” of Kentucky’s search for a new AD.

On Monday morning Thamel reported Batt and Kentucky “have finalized a 6-year deal to make him the school’s next Athletic Director and CEO of Champions Blue, the school’s for-profit LLC.”

“His fundraising ability led the Kentucky brass to target him,” Thamel reported.

Batt joined MSU on June 4, 2025 and is reportedly set to leave a little more than a year later in the midst of a tumultuous time for MSU administrators.

Earlier this month President Kevin Guskiewicz announced he is leaving the school to become the president at Clemson University. The MSU Board of Trustees

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