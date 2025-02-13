Remembering those lost: MSU observes 2 years since mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Emotions are high on the campus of Michigan State University, as the Spartan community remembers those lost two years ago during the mass shooting.

A gunman opened fire killing three students and seriously injuring five others. The three victims who died were 19-year-old Arielle Anderson, 20-year-old Brian Fraser and 20-year-old Alexandria Verner.

Family photos Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

Callers first reported shots fired at 8:18 p.m. inside Berkey Hall and in The Union shortly after. MSU campus went into a shelter-in-place and a search for the gunman began.

Police located the shooter shortly before midnight and at 12:28 a.m. authorities said the shooter took his own life.

The university has canceled classes today but all buildings remain open for special events to honor those lost and help the Spartan community continue to heal.

FOX 47 News The Rock at MSU was painted to honor the victims one year after the mass shooting.

The university is holding a number of events on the anniversary including a 'Caring Through Service'.

The event is from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Breslin Center Hall of History where people will learn to put together aid kits and learn advocacy strategies.

Students and visitors can also head to three outdoor areas across campus where tented and heated spaces will be staffed with volunteers from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outdoor locations include The Rock at Farm Lane and Auditorium Road, the Grand River Ramp at West Circle Drive and East Circle Drive and the Spartan Statue near Beal Street and Chestnut Road.

The Breslin Center's Hall of History is also open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. as well as the MSU Alumni Chapel from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Around 8 p.m., people will gather at Beaumont Tower for a moment of silence followed by a ringing of the tower's bells.

The tower, Berkey Hall and MSU Student Union will also be lit green from 6 p.m. February 13 to 6 a.m. February 14.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

