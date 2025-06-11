EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University announced that former university first lady Dolores Wharton, half of the namesake of the Wharton Center on MSU's campus, died over the weekend at the age of 97.

Dolores Wharton was known as a passionate advocate for the arts during her time as MSU's First Lady.

The Wharton Center for Performing Arts was constructed in 1982.

Wharton's husband, former MSU President Dr. Clifton Wharton, passed away in November last year.

The Wharton Center, which hosts everything from Broadway plays to MSU band concerts, stands as a testament to her dedication to the arts.

WATCH: Remembering Dolores Wharton's legacy at Michigan State University

"Mrs. Wharton was a passionate lover and believer of the arts," said Eric Olmscheid, Executive Director of the Wharton Center.

Olmscheid told me that Dolores Wharton's impact continues to shape the center's mission of making arts accessible to everyone.

"The Wharton Center touches all parts of the community and the arts sector," Olmscheid said.

"Just the idea that it's a space for all to gather and experience the arts together was really important for them, and I'm just thrilled that we get to carry that forward and continue to build programs and projects that carry the legacy forward," he added.

Following Wharton's passing, Olmscheid remains committed to furthering her vision at the center.

"The first time I had met her, she was dancing down the hall to greet me at the elevator of their apartment in New York City," Olmscheid said. "And really just a vivacious, lovely spirit. And I think it's that kind of energy and spirit that we get to carry forward every day. To share the love of the arts. To share this sense of gathering and community."

