'Pretty Woman: The Musical' to be performed at the Wharton Center December 13-18

Pretty Woman: The Musical is coming to the Wharton Center. The musical will be performed December 13-18.

The December 13-15 performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, December 16, the musical will be performed at 8 p.m. The performances on Saturday, December 17 will be held at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. On Sunday, December 18, the musical will be performed at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The musical will star Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis. Pascal is well-known for playing Roger Davis in the original 1996 Broadway production of Rent. For his performance in Rent, he went on to be nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical. He later reprised his role of Roger Davis in the 2005 film adaptation of Rent, which was directed by Chris Columbus. His other film work includes 2016’s Punk’s Dead, 2009’s Wild About Harry, and 2008’s Goyband.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will also star Jessie Davidson as Vivian Ward.

The musical was directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. In 2013, Mitchell won a Tony Award for Best Choreography for Kinky Boots. In 2005, he won a Tony Award for Best Choreography for La Cage aux Folles.

Pretty Woman: The Musical features music and lyrics written by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The book was written by Garry Marshall and J. F. Lawton. Marshall directed the 1990 Pretty Woman film, and Lawton wrote the film’s screenplay.

The show features scenic design by David Rockwell. The costumes were designed by Gregg Barnes. The lighting design was by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg. The sound design was by John Shivers. The hair design was by Josh Marquette, and makeup design was by Fiona Mifsud. The music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations were by Will Van Dyke.

The 1990 film version starred Richard Gere as Edward Lewis and Julia Roberts as Vivian Ward. For her work in the film, Roberts went on to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. In 2002, the American Film Institute ranked Pretty Woman #21 in its list of the greatest love stories in American cinema.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will be performed at the Wharton Center from December 13-18. Tickets can be purchased online at the Wharton Center’s website. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.

