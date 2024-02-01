Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

POSSE and survivors withdraw lawsuit against MSU in Nassar case

MSU
generic image
MSU
Posted at 10:48 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 22:48:55-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — POSSE, a parent group formed following the Larry Nassar sex assault scandal, and the sister survivors withdrew their lawsuit against Michigan State University Wednesday.

This came after the December 15th vote by the MSU Board of Trustees to release 6,000 documents related to the Nassar case.

After nearly six years of calls for transparency by the survivors, the documents were released to the Attorney General's Office.

The board had previously withheld the documents for claiming attorney-client privilege.

The lawsuit that was filed in July alleged the board violated the law by making decision about releasing the documents out of public view and violating FOIA laws.

The group is calling on the Attorney General's Office to ensure the university is fully transparent and held accountable.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter