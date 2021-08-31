Portraying America through the use of photos

LANSING — It's an effort to create a portrait of America one individual picture at a time. And on Tuesday, the Inside Out Project made a stop in East Lansing after making a similar stop in Grand Rapids Monday.

The Inside Out 11M project is part of a nationwide, participatory art initiative to create a portrait of America that includes immigrants and their descendants.

The photo project, which allowed people to take their pictures in East Lansing Tuesday, is part of the larger Inside Out Project, which focuses on various actions such as climate change and education.

"So Inside Out project was created in 2011, when JR, the French artist was granted a wish, and his wish was that art could change the world. So basically, he is giving the world the use of paper, and black white photography, so anyone can stand up for what they believe using their portraits," said project manager, Jaine Scatena.

In the 10 years since the project's inception, they've printed more than 400,000 portraits in 138 different countries.

Organizers say the 11M project highlights the need for immigration reform and supports the 11 million undocumented people wanting to make America home.

The issue is a timely one, with Congress set to vote on immigration legislation this fall, which would enable millions to earn citizenship.

"The reason why we're doing efforts like this because right now, we believe that it might be possible to pass a pathway to citizenship to the for the undocumented community that has been working tirelessly to keep America running through the pandemic," said Danny Caracheo Teniente, an immigrant rights organization with the Michigan People's Campaign.

After photos were taken at a special truck Tuesday, they were placed at the MSU Broad Art Museum.

"I'm really glad, again, that efforts like this are happening, because art has power to, you know, open up people's minds," said Caracheo Teniente.

The project will be in Metro Detroit later in the week as part of a 16-city tour.