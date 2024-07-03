Paying the Price: MSU students react to tuition hikes taking effect this fall

The new budget passed by MSU's Board of Trustees for the 2024-25 academic year includes a tuition increase of 235 dollars per semester, or 470 dollars a year. The increase applies to all undergraduate students, including residents, nonresidents, and international students.

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved the budget for this upcoming school year, and some increased costs are underway.

Cash in one hand, and out the other.

It's a feeling students like Yogit Goyal may experience this fall with a higher cost of tuition.

"It adds up. It doesn't get any cheaper," explained international student at MSU, Yogit Goyal.

The new budget passed by MSU's Board of Trustees includes a tuition increase of 235 dollars per semester, or 470 dollars a year.

That increase applies to all undergraduate students, including residents, nonresidents, and international students like Goyal.

"Since I'm an international student, we take student loans and come from our country, but still we have to pay those off, right. So, that additional hurts us more going into the long run," said Goyal.

MSU officials say an increase in tuition is necessary to continue providing strong academic programming.

I reached out to Michigan State to better understand how tuition dollars are spent, and was told that all budget decisions are guided by MSU's mission and plans that support the university's long-term success.

As for now, students like Goyal hope the university will explore all avenues to keeping tuition from running too high, "Do more events. Get money from those instead of raising our tuition," exclaimed Goyal.

Beginning this fall, graduate students can also expect to pay an additional 26 dollars per credit hour.

